Singleton, Green lead Holy Cross to 74-69 OT win over Lafayette

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Kahlil Singleton scored 19 points and Max Green scored eight of his 18 in overtime as Holy Cross beat Lafayette 74-69 on Wednesday night.

Singleton shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Crusaders (13-15, 5-10 Patriot League). Green shot 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Caleb Kenney finished 6 of 11 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Luka Savicevic and Caleb Williams led the Leopards (10-18, 5-10) with 15 points apiece. Andrew Phillips had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Holy Cross’ next game is Sunday against Navy on the road. Lafayette hosts Lehigh on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press