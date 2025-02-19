San Diego State wins 83-60 against Fresno State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nicholas Boyd’s 19 points helped San Diego State defeat Fresno State 83-60 on Tuesday.

Boyd added seven assists for the Aztecs (18-6, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Wayne McKinney III shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Magoon Gwath went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

The Bulldogs (5-22, 1-15) were led in scoring by Jalen Weaver, who finished with 16 points. Alex Crawford added 15 points for Fresno State. Brian Amuneke had nine points. The loss is the ninth straight for the Bulldogs.

San Diego State took the lead with 19:27 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 43-23 at halftime, with Boyd racking up 13 points. San Diego State pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 31 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. San Diego State visits Utah State and Fresno State goes on the road to play Air Force.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press