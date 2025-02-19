Tennessee State defeats UT Martin 86-75

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Knute Wood’s 19 points helped Tennessee State defeat UT Martin 86-75 on Tuesday night.

Wood shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (14-14, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Ron Jessamy scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds. Carlous Williams shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Tarence Guinyard led the Skyhawks (12-16, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three steals. Josue Grullon added 12 points for UT Martin. Carlos Cortijo also put up 10 points and four assists.

Both teams play Tennessee Tech next, Tennessee State on the road on Saturday and UT Martin on the road on Thursday.

