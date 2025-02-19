Clifford scores 22, Colorado State takes down Nevada 79-71

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford had 22 points in Colorado State’s 79-71 victory against Nevada on Tuesday night.

Clifford also contributed nine rebounds and five assists for the Rams (17-9, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Jalen Lake scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and added five assists. Rashaan Mbemba shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Nick Davidson led the Wolf Pack (15-11, 7-8) with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Tyler Rolison added 21 points and three steals for Nevada. Brandon Love had nine points and two steals.

Clifford scored six points in the first half and Colorado State went into halftime trailing 36-33. Clifford’s 16-point second half helped Colorado State close out the eight-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Colorado State visits UNLV and Nevada squares off against Boise State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press