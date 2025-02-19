Wyoming defeats Air Force 69-62

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Obi Agbim had 22 points in Wyoming’s 69-62 victory over Air Force on Tuesday night.

Agbim shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Cowboys (12-15, 5-11 Mountain West Conference). Cole Henry scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Dontaie Allen had 12 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field. The Cowboys broke a five-game slide.

The Falcons (3-23, 0-15) were led in scoring by Wesley Celichowski, who finished with 16 points. Kyle Marshall added 10 points and seven rebounds for Air Force. Beau Becker also had 10 points. The Falcons prolonged their losing streak to 16 straight.

Allen scored 12 points in the first half and Wyoming went into the break trailing 38-28. Wyoming used a 19-2 second-half run to take the lead at 57-48 with 7:47 remaining. Agbim scored 14 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Wyoming hosts San Jose State and Air Force hosts Fresno State.

