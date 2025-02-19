Johnson and Scott each score 15, and Akron beats Northern Illinois 73-63 for 14th straight victory

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson and Shammah Scott each had 15 points, and Akron beat Northern Illinois 73-63 on Tuesday night to extend its winning streak to 14.

Johnson had six rebounds for the Zips (21-5, 13-0 Mid-American Conference). Scott went 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Nate Johnson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Quentin Jones finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Huskies (5-21, 1-12). Northern Illinois also got 11 points from Kailon Nicholls. Tsvet Sotirov also recorded six points and two steals. The Huskies prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

Tavari Johnson scored nine points in the first half and Akron went into halftime trailing 31-28. Scott scored 12 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Akron visits Ohio and Northern Illinois plays Eastern Michigan at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press