Sullinger scores 32, Kent State takes down Bowling Green 91-84

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger’s 32 points led Kent State over Bowling Green 91-84 on Tuesday night.

Sullinger added five rebounds and five assists for the Golden Flashes (18-8, 8-5 Mid-American Conference). VonCameron Davis scored 22 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line. Marquis Barnett finished with 12 points.

Javontae Campbell finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Falcons (10-16, 4-9). Bowling Green also got 21 points from Marcus Johnson. Wilguens Jr. Exacte finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kent State took the lead with 12:30 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-28 at halftime, with Sullinger racking up 11 points. Sullinger’s 21-point second half helped Kent State close out the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Kent State visits Miami (OH) and Bowling Green takes on Toledo on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press