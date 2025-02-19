Lane’s 22 help North Alabama beat West Georgia 80-62

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane’s 22 points helped North Alabama defeat West Georgia 80-62 on Tuesday night for the Lions’ sixth straight win.

Lane shot 9 of 13 from the field for the Lions (20-8, 12-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Taye Fields scored 14 points and Daniel Ortiz finished with 13 points. Corneilous Williams had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wolves (5-23, 3-12) were led in scoring by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. West Georgia also got 13 points from Kolten Griffin. Tamaury Releford also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. North Alabama visits Lipscomb and West Georgia plays Central Arkansas at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press