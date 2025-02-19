Miles scores 19, North Florida takes down Stetson 79-71

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jasai Miles scored 19 points to help North Florida defeat Stetson 79-71 on Tuesday night.

Miles also contributed seven rebounds for the Ospreys (14-14, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Harris scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line and added eight rebounds. Jaylen Smith shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jamie Phillips Jr. led the way for the Hatters (7-21, 5-10) with 20 points. Josh Massey added 19 points and Jordan Wood had 15 points. The loss was the Hatters’ seventh straight.

Both teams next play Thursday. North Florida hosts Jacksonville and Stetson plays FGCU at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press