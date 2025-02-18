Andrew Holifield scores 22 to lead Lamar to 75-65 victory over Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Andrew Holifield scored 22 points to lead Lamar to a 75-65 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Holifield went 8 of 11 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Cardinals (17-10, 12-4 Southland Conference). Alexis Marmolejos hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Danquez Dawsey hit two 3-pointers and scored 13.

Micah Thomas finished with 16 points to lead the Demons (12-15, 8-8). Willie Williams added 15 points and six rebounds. Addison Patterson pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press