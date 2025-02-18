P.J. Eason posts double-double to lead Grambling to 70-48 victory over Prairie View A&M

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — P.J. Eason totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds to propel Grambling to a 70-48 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Mikale Stevenson went 6 of 14 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 16 points for the Tigers (9-17, 6-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kintavious Dozier shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Panthers (4-22, 3-10) were led by Braelon Bush with 20 points. Tanahj Pettway and Jordan Tillmon both scored 12 with Pettway adding six rebounds. The Panthers have lost nine in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press