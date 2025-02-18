Trey Campbell scores 21 to lead Northern Iowa to 74-67 victory over Murray State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Campbell scored 21 points to lead Northern Iowa to a 74-67 victory over Murray State on Monday night.

Campbell went 7 of 12 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (18-9, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tytan Anderson totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Ben Schwieger scored 19 on 7-for-10 shooting.

Terence Harcum finished with 19 points to lead the Racers (13-14, 7-9). Nick Ellington added 18 points and Jacobi Wood scored 15.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave Northern Iowa a four-point lead. The teams entered the break with Northern Iowa ahead 37-34 behind 11 points from Campbell. Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 16:04 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Campbell to make it a 44-41 game.

