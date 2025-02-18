Kyle Hayman scores 23 to lead Stephen F. Austin over East Texas A&M 76-74

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Kyle Hayman scored 23 points to help Stephen F. Austin hold on for a 76-74 victory over East Texas A&M on Monday night.

Hayman also had five rebounds and three steals for the Lumberjacks (14-13, 7-9 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Keith Lamar had 10 points.

Tay Mosher led the Lions (3-24, 1-15) with 17 points. TJ Thomas added 11 points, six assists and three steals. KC Ugwuakazi had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press