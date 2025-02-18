Shannon Grant, Jayme Mitchell both score 20 to lead Jackson State over Bethune-Cookman 84-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Shannon Grant and Jayme Mitchell scored 20 points apiece to lead Jackson State to an 84-71 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Grant shot 9 of 11 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (9-17, 9-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Mitchell made 5 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers and 8 of 11 foul shots. Dorian McMillian went 8 of 13 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and scored 19.

Daniel Rouzan led the Wildcats (11-15, 8-5) with 20 points and six rebounds. Trey Thomas added 19 points and six assists. David Onanina had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press