Javohn Garcia, Joe Charles lead McNeese to 88-82 victory over SE Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia scored 18 points, Joe Charles added a double-double and McNeese beat Southeast Louisiana 88-82 on Monday night.

Garcia added six rebounds for the Cowboys (21-6, 15-1 Southland Conference). Charles totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds. DJ Richards made four 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Lions (17-10, 11-5) were led by Jakevion Buckley with 25 points, seven assists and four steals. Jeremy Elyzee and Jaiden Lawrence both scored 14 as the Lions saw a five-game win streak end.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press