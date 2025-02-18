Alabama State secures 79-56 victory against Mississippi Valley State

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Antonio Madlock and CJ Hines each had 13 points in Alabama State’s 79-56 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Madlock also had four steals for the Hornets (12-14, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Hines went 5 of 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Jasteven Walker went 5 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Moses Horne led the way for the Delta Devils (3-23, 1-12) with 12 points and two steals. Greg Moore added 10 points for Mississippi Valley State. Jair Horton had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

These two teams both play Saturday. Alabama State hosts Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State visits Texas Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press