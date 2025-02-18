Sarah Te-Biasu, Shyanne Sellers lead No. 21 Maryland women over Michigan 85-77

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sarah Te-Biasu had 21 points, Shyanne Sellers scored 18 on a milestone night before limping off the court in the closing seconds and Maryland held off Michigan 85-77 on Monday.

Te-Biasu made 8 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers for the Terrapins (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a three-game skid at home. Sellers added six rebounds and five assists. With her fourth assist, Sellers became the first Terrapin to total 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a career. The senior, who wears a heavy brace on her right knee, was helped off the court with 25 seconds remaining after a hard fall.

Saylor Poffenbarger totaled 12 points and six rebounds for Maryland.

Freshman Olivia Olson had 26 points and seven rebounds before fouling out for the Wolverines (18-8, 9-6), who saw a four-game win streak end. Freshman Syla Swords added 19 points and six rebounds. Jordan Hobbs had 13 points and Yulia Grabovskaia scored 11 off the bench.

Olson scored 11 to guide Michigan to a 22-15 lead after one quarter.

Sellers had eight points and four assists by halftime and Maryland scored the final seven points of the second quarter to get within 40-38. Mila Holloway hit a 3-pointer to put Michigan up 30-20, but the Wolverines went scoreless over the final 3:53.

Maryland took a 44-41 lead in the first minute of the third on a layup by Christina Dalce and Te-Biasu’s 3-pointer and played with a lead over the final 19:06. Michigan trailed 60-59 heading to the final period.

Maryland plays at Northwestern on Thursday. Michigan will host Penn State on Saturday.

