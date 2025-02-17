No. 8 Ohio State women hold off Iowa for 86-78 win in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge had 29 points and four assists and Cotie McMahon had 25 points and eight rebounds and No. 8 Ohio State held off Iowa 86-78 in overtime on Monday.

Cambridge’s sister, Kennedy Cambridge, had a career-high 16 points for the Buckeyes (22-3, 11-3 Big Ten).

Lucy Olsen had 27 points and seven assists for Iowa (18-8, 8-7), which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Kylie Feuerbach added 12 points and four assists, while Sydney Affolter scored 11 points and Hannah Stuelke had 10 points.

Takeaways

Iowa: The Hawkeyes trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half. But they patiently chipped away at the lead and sent the game to overtime on Olsen’s two free throws with 3.6 seconds left in regulation.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes moved up one spot to eighth in the latest AP poll released just before gametime, but they need work on holding leads. On Thursday, the Buckeyes blew a 14-point lead with five minutes left and needed overtime to defeat the Golden Gophers. In this game, Ohio State led 69-57 with 1:35 left before Iowa went on a 17-5 run to force overtime. Ohio State secured the win in overtime to stay in third place in the Big Ten.

Key moment

Ohio State had a 79-78 lead in overtime when McMahon, who had made just 2 of her first 12 shots, drove and made a tough bank shot. Then, Kennedy Cambridge blocked a shot by Iowa’s Teagan Mallegni and passed to Taylor Thierry for a breakaway layup that made it 83-78 with 25 seconds left.

Key stat

Thierry had five of Ohio State’s 11 steals. This marks the ninth consecutive game Ohio State has had 10 or more steals. Those steals were among 20 Iowa turnovers.

Up next

Ohio State visits Indiana on Thursday, while Iowa hosts No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball