Turnbull’s 27 lead Evansville over Valparaiso 79-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Connor Turnbull scored 27 points as Evansville beat Valparaiso 79-69 on Sunday night.

Turnbull had six rebounds and three blocks for the Purple Aces (10-17, 7-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Tayshawn Comer scored 17 points and added 11 assists. Gabriel Pozzato shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

All Wright finished with 17 points and two steals for the Beacons (11-16, 4-12). Valparaiso also got 14 points from Isaiah Shaw. Cooper Schwieger finished with 13 points, four assists and two blocks.

Turnbull scored 10 points in the first half and Evansville went into halftime trailing 44-40. Turnbull’s 17-point second half helped Evansville close out the 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press