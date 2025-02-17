Chucky Hepburn scores 16 with 6 assists, Louisville beats Notre Dame 75-60

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 16 points with six assists, James Scott had his fourth double-double of the season and Louisville beat Notre Dame 75-60 on Sunday night to snap a four-game skid in the series.

Scott had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Louisville (20-6, 13-2 ACC). Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 14 points and Reyne Smith made four 3-pointers and finished 12 points.

The Cardinals have won four games in a row and 14 of their last 15.

Markus Burton led Notre Dame (11-14, 5-9) with 22 points and Tae Davis finished with 15. Braeden Shrewsberry added 12, including four 3s.

Noah Waterman, Hepburn and Khani Rooths each hit a 3-pointer in a 13-0 run that gave Louisville a seven-point lead with eight minutes left in the first half and Smith hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 35-28 at the intermission.

Notre Dame scored seven of the first 10 second-half points to cut its deficit to 38-35 about five minutes in after Davis converted a three-point play. Edwards answered with a 3-pointer and the Irish got no closer.

J’Vonne Hadley, who scored eight of his 10 points in the second half, hit back-to-back 3s 45 seconds apart to cap a 13-2 run that gave the Cardinals an 18-point lead with 6:51 to play.

Smith has 100 made 3-pointers this season, tied with Preston Knowles (2010-11) for third most in a single season in program history. Taquan Dean hit a school record 122 in 2004-05.

Notre Dame won 97-94 at Boston College in double overtime on Wednesday to snap a three-game skid.

Louisville play host to Florida State on Saturday. Notre Dames plays the second of three consecutive home games on Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball