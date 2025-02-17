No. 25 Maryland’s starters score 95 points in a 101-75 rout of Iowa View Photo

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 26 points, and No. 25 Maryland scored its most points in a Big Ten game since entering the league a decade ago, routing Iowa 101-75 on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) actually led 51-47 at halftime, but they missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts after the break and could do little to slow a rampant Maryland team.

The Terrapins (20-6, 10-5) have won seven of their last eight games. Maryland’s previous high score in a Big Ten game came in a 100-65 win over Ohio State in 2016.

The starting five scored 95 points for Maryland. Derik Queen and Rodney Rice scored 18 points each, Selton Miguel added 17 and Julian Reese 16.

Pryce Sandfort scored 15 points for Iowa, which has lost four of five.

Maryland opened the second half with a 23-4 run, with Rice scoring the first eight. A dunk by Jordan Geronimo made it 80-61, and even after the Terps slowed things down near the end, Miguel banked in a 3-pointer to put Maryland up 97-70.

The Terrapins also made their first seven shots of the first half on their way to a 58% day from the field.

Take

aways

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are not a good defensive team, and this was a particularly ugly showing. Maryland scored early and often, and Iowa could only keep up for a half.

Maryland: The Terps showed off their impressive balance, if not their depth. Maryland showed how quickly it can put a game away at home.

Key moments

The 23-4 run put Maryland ahead to stay, but another run of 16-1 pushed the lead to 26.

Key stats

The was the 3,000th game in the history of Iowa men’s basketball.

Up next

Iowa hosts Oregon on Wednesday. Maryland hosts Southern California on Thursday.

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer