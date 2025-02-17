Yaxel Lendeborg posts double-double to lead UAB to 85-78 victory over South Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg totaled 21 points and 19 rebounds to propel UAB to an 85-78 victory over South Florida on Sunday night.

Lendeborg also blocked six shots for the Blazers (16-9, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Ja’Borri McGhee scored 20 on 7-for-9 shooting. Alejandro Vasquez added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulls (12-14, 5-8) were led by Jamille Reynolds, who scored a career-high 27 and matched his career high with 14 rebounds. Jayden Reid added 16 points, four assists and three steals. Kobe Knox scored 10.

UAB took the lead with 13:14 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 47-37 at halftime, with McGhee racking up 14 points.

