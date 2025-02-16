Stillwell’s 18 help Milwaukee defeat Northern Kentucky 92-70

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jamichael Stillwell had 18 points in Milwaukee’s 92-70 win against Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Stillwell added 13 rebounds for the Panthers (18-9, 11-5 Horizon League). Erik Pratt shot 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Danilo Jovanovich had 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

Trey Robinson finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Norse (12-15, 7-9). Randall Pettus II added 14 points for Northern Kentucky. Sam Vinson also had 12 points.

These two teams both play Friday. Milwaukee visits Youngstown State and Northern Kentucky visits Wright State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press