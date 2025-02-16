Galette’s 19 help Youngstown State knock off Cleveland State 68-60

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nico Galette had 19 points in Youngstown State’s 68-60 win over Cleveland State on Sunday.

Galette also contributed seven rebounds for the Penguins (18-10, 12-5 Horizon League). Ty Harper scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Jason Nelson had 11 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Dylan Arnett led the Vikings (18-9, 12-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds. Tevin Smith added 15 points for Cleveland State. Chase Robinson had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press