Monroe scores 20, Quinnipiac downs Iona 79-74

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Monroe’s 20 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Iona 79-74 on Sunday.

Monroe also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (16-10, 12-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaden Zimmerman added 16 points while shooting 7 for 12 and had five rebounds. Doug Young finished with 15 points.

Dejour Reaves led the way for the Gaels (11-15, 8-7) with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals. Justin Menard added 13 points for Iona. Luke Jungers also recorded 12 points, three steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press