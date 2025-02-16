Manhattan knocks off Fairfield 80-67

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Masiah Gilyard’s 21 points helped Manhattan defeat Fairfield 80-67 on Sunday.

Gilyard added seven rebounds for the Jaspers (13-10, 8-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaden Winston scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and four steals. Will Sydnor shot 5 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Stags (9-17, 5-10) were led by Prophet Johnson, who finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Braden Sparks added 12 points for Fairfield.

