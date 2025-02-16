Oscar Cluff posts double-double to help South Dakota State hold off South Dakota 94-91

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help South Dakota State hold off South Dakota 94-91 on Sunday.

Cluff added five assists for the Jackrabbits (18-9, 9-3 Summit League). Jaden Jackson hit four 3-pointers and scored 19. Matthew Mors had 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Isaac Bruns had 21 points and Quandre Bullock scored 20 for the Coyotes (16-11, 7-5). Chase Forte finished with 16 points and four assists.

Cluff scored eight points in the first half and South Dakota State went into the break trailing 42-40. Paul Bruns scored South Dakota State’s last six points as they finished off a three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press