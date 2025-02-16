Lewis scores 13 in Marist’s 61-60 win against Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Elijah Lewis’ 13 points helped Marist defeat Merrimack 61-60 on Sunday.

Lewis also contributed nine rebounds for the Red Foxes (18-5, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Pascarelli scored 12 points, finishing 3 of 10 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line. Tarik Watson shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Adam Clark led the Warriors (14-12, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six assists and three steals. Merrimack got 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Bryan Etumnu. Sean Trumper recorded 10 points and four assists.

With Marist trailing 60-59, Lewis blocked a shot with 14 seconds left. Jaden Daughtry collected the rebound and fed Watson for the go-ahead layup with seven seconds remaining.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press