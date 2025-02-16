Glenn scores 17 off the bench, Florida Atlantic knocks off Temple 83-81

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kaleb Glenn’s 17 points off of the bench helped lead Florida Atlantic to an 83-81 victory over Temple on Sunday.

Glenn added five rebounds for the Owls (15-10, 8-4 American Athletic Conference). Tre Carroll scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds and four blocks. Leland Walker had 12 points and shot 4 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Owls (14-12, 6-7) were led by Steve Settle, who posted 18 points. Temple also got 14 points from Quante Berry. Shane Dezonie finished with 11 points and five steals.

Glenn scored nine points in the first half and Florida Atlantic went into the break trailing 38-35. Florida Atlantic outscored Temple by five points in the second half. The Owls went ahead 76-75 with 1:43 remaining and made five of six free throws in the final 17 seconds to secure the two-point victory.

By The Associated Press