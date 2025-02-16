Cloudy
Siena beats Sacred Heart 80-73

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Gavin Doty and Brendan Coyle scored 22 points each in Siena’s 80-73 win against Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Doty added 10 rebounds for the Saints (12-14, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brendan Coyle made five 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Justice Shoats had 16 points.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer led the Pioneers (11-14, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Anquan Hill added 22 points for Sacred Heart. Amiri Stewart had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

