Kara Dunn scores 22, leads big finish as No. 19 Georgia Tech women hold off Wake Forest 73-62

ATLANTA (AP) — Kara Dunn scored 22 points, including nine in the final five minutes, and No. 19 Georgia Tech finished strong to defeat Wake Forest 73-62 on Sunday.

Georgia Tech trailed only once, 54-53 early in the fourth quarter. A layup by Kayla Blackshear put the Yellow Jackets back in the lead and they held Wake Forest to eight points over the final 8 1/2 minutes. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Dunn made it 67-58 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining and the lead reached 11 points when she made one free throw with 16 seconds left.

Blackshear had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Georgia Tech (21-5, 9-5 ACC). Danie Carnegie and Tonie Morgan scored 14 points each.

Rylie Theuerkauf scored 20 points for Wake Forest (8-17, 1-13). Raegyn Conley and Demeara Hinds had 12 points each.

The Yellow Jackets’ 7-0 run at the end of the first quarter gave them an 11-point cushion at 24-13. The Demon Deacons chipped away at their deficit, outscoring Georgia Tech in both the second and third quarters. Theuerkauf scored eight points in the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Tamia Jones got Wake Forest within 50-48 heading to the fourth.

It was Georgia Tech’s annual Play4Kay game.

Georgia Tech hosts No. 10 N.C. State on Thursday. Wake Forest hosts SMU on Thursday.

