Williams scores 23, San Francisco beats San Diego 84-61

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcus Williams scored 23 points as San Francisco beat San Diego 84-61 on Saturday night.

Williams added seven rebounds and three steals for the Dons (21-7, 11-4 West Coast Conference). Malik Thomas scored 20 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Carlton Linguard had 12 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Kody Clouet finished with 15 points for the Toreros (4-24, 1-14). San Diego also got 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Deven Dahlke. Steven Jamerson II also had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. The loss was the Toreros’ 14th in a row, the fifth-longest active losing streak in the nation.

San Francisco took the lead less than seven minutes into the game and did not relinquish it. Linguard led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put the Dons up 42-31 at the break. San Francisco outscored San Diego by 12 points in the second half, and Williams scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

San Francisco next plays Thursday against Pacific at home, and San Diego will host Oregon State on Saturday.

