Murauskas’ 30 lead Saint Mary’s over Washington State 77-56

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas’ 30 points led Saint Mary’s over Washington State 77-56 on Saturday night.

Murauskas added 10 rebounds for the Gaels (23-4, 13-1 West Coast Conference). Augustas Marciulionis scored 16 points and added seven assists and four steals. Jordan Ross had 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line.

LeJuan Watts finished with 17 points and four assists for the Cougars (16-11, 6-8). Washington State also got 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Isaiah Watts. Ethan Price also had 11 points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 1:31 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Murauskas led their team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put the Gaels up 38-34 at the break. Saint Mary’s extended its lead to 54-36 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Marciulionis scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Saint Mary’s hosts Portland and Washington State plays Gonzaga at home.

