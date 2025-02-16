Boyd’s 24 lead San Diego State over Boise State 64-47

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nicholas Boyd had 24 points in San Diego State’s 64-47 win over Boise State on Saturday night.

Boyd had six rebounds for the Aztecs (17-6, 10-4 Mountain West Conference). Miles Byrd scored 10 points while going 4 of 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and added three blocks. Wayne McKinney III shot 4 of 6 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Broncos (17-8, 9-5) were led in scoring by Tyson Degenhart, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas added eight points for Boise State. Andrew Meadow finished with seven points.

San Diego State outscored Boise State by nine points over the final half, while Byrd led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

San Diego State’s next game is Tuesday against Fresno State at home, and Boise State hosts New Mexico on Wednesday.

By The Associated Press