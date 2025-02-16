Welling scores 17 as Utah Valley takes down Southern Utah 70-68

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Carter Welling had 17 points in Utah Valley’s 70-68 win against Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Welling also contributed nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Wolverines (18-7, 10-1 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Toolson scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Dominick Nelson had 10 points and shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 for 10 from the foul line.

Dominique Ford led the Thunderbirds (11-15, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds and two steals. Southern Utah also got 16 points from Tavi Jackson. Jamir Simpson had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Utah Valley visits Utah Tech and Southern Utah plays Abilene Christian on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press