Tarleton State secures 67-64 win over Seattle

By AP News

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Chris Mpaka scored 20 points as Tarleton State beat Seattle 67-64 on Saturday night.

Mpaka added nine rebounds and five blocks for the Texans (11-16, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference). Dantwan Grimes scored 16 points while going 2 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 11 for 13 from the free-throw line. Bubu Benjamin went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

John Christofilis finished with 15 points for the Redhawks (10-15, 5-6). Kobe Williamson added 14 points, two steals and two blocks for Seattle. Maleek Arington also put up 10 points and six steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Tarleton State visits UT Arlington and Seattle takes on Utah Valley on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

