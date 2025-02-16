Jackson scores 21 as New Mexico State takes down Florida International 76-48

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Zawdie Jackson had 21 points in New Mexico State’s 76-48 victory over Florida International on Saturday night.

Jackson went 8 of 11 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Aggies (13-12, 6-6 Conference USA). Jaden Harris shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Robert Carpenter shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Panthers (8-18, 2-11) were led by Jayden Brewer, who posted 13 points. Vianney Salatchoum added eight points and six rebounds for Florida International. Jonathan Aybar had five points and six rebounds.

New Mexico State took the lead less than four minutes into the game and never looked back. The score was 37-26 at halftime, with Harris racking up eight points. New Mexico State extended its lead to 50-31 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Jackson scored a team-high 16 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Up next for New Mexico State is a Thursday matchup with Jacksonville State on the road, and Florida International visits Liberty on Saturday.

