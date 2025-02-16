Hargress puts up 26, UC Riverside defeats UCSB 81-69

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 26 points as UC Riverside beat UC Santa Barbara 81-69 on Saturday night.

Hargress also contributed six assists for the Highlanders (17-10, 10-5 Big West Conference). Nate Pickens scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Isaiah Moses shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Kenny Pohto led the way for the Gauchos (16-10, 8-7) with 24 points and two steals. Max Murrell added 18 points for UCSB. Cole Anderson finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Riverside hosts Long Beach State and UCSB plays Cal State Fullerton at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press