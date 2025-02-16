Mostafa’s 21 points, 16 rebounds lead Middle Tennessee over Western Kentucky 87-77

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Essam Mostafa scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Middle Tennessee beat Western Kentucky 87-77 on Saturday night.

Camryn Weston added 20 points and seven assissts for the Blue Raiders (17-8, 8-4 Conference USA). Jlynn Counter had 20 points and shot 8 for 17, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc.

Don McHenry led the way for the Hilltoppers (14-11, 5-7) with 20 points. Khristian Lander added 18 points and nine rebounds for Western Kentucky. Enoch Kalambay also had 14 points.

Middle Tennessee took the lead with 1:34 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-39 at halftime, with Counter racking up 18 points. Weston scored 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Middle Tennessee hosts Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky hosts Sam Houston.

By The Associated Press