Mullins scores 17 in Montana State’s 74-69 victory against Idaho State

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jabe Mullins’ 17 points helped Montana State defeat Idaho State 74-69 on Saturday night.

Mullins shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bobcats (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Walker shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Max Agbonkpolo had 14 points and shot 5 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Dylan Darling finished with 27 points and four assists for the Bengals (11-13, 6-7). Jake O’Neil added 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Idaho State. Connor Hollenbeck also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

Montana State’s next game is Saturday against Montana at home. Idaho State hosts Portland State on Thursday.

By The Associated Press