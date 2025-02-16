Downey scores 17, Alabama A&M takes down Mississippi Valley State 82-70

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Lorenzo Downey had 17 points in Alabama A&M’s 82-70 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

Downey shot 5 for 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (8-17, 4-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Anthony Bryant added 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 9 from the foul line while they also had six rebounds. Darius Ford had 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line.

Jair Horton led the Delta Devils (3-22, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Greg Moore added 14 points for Mississippi Valley State. Antonio Sisk also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. Alabama A&M visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State hosts Alabama State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press