Henley scores 13, hits winning layup in UNLV’s 52-51 victory over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 13 points, including the winning layup with 41 seconds to play, as UNLV beat Fresno State 52-51 on Saturday night.

Henley added nine rebounds for the Rebels (14-12, 8-7 Mountain West Conference). Jailen Bedford scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Julian Rishwain shot 3 for 12, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Bedford made two 3-pointers 25 seconds apart to give UNLV an 11-point lead with 8:02 left in the game but the Runnin’ Rebels missed their next seven shots and committed seven turnovers as Fresno State scored the next 12 points. Zaon Collins made a layup to cap the spurt and give the Bulldogs a 51-50 lead — their first of the game — with 1:02 remaining.

Henley was fouled as he made the go-ahead layup but missed the and-1 free throw but Pape N’Diaye blocked a shot to preserve UNLV’s lead with 13 seconds to go and Jalen Weaver missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Elijah Price led the way for the Bulldogs (5-21, 1-14) with 15 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Brian Amuneke added nine points for Fresno State. Alex Crawford also had eight points and three blocks. The loss was the Bulldogs’ eighth straight.

Henley put up seven points in the first half for UNLV, who led 26-18 at halftime. UNLV was outscored by seven points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Bedford led the way with 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

UNLV plays Colorado State at home on Saturday, and Fresno State visits San Diego State on Tuesday.

