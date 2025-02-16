Madlock scores 20 in Alabama State’s 75-63 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Antonio Madlock had 20 points in Alabama State’s 75-63 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Madlock added eight rebounds for the Hornets (11-14, 7-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Micah Simpsom scored 13 points, finishing 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line. CJ Hines went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Kyle Brown finished with 13 points for the Golden Lions (4-21, 1-11). Caleb Jones added 11 points for UAPB. Doctor Bradley also had 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Monday. Alabama State visits Mississippi Valley State and UAPB hosts Alabama A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press