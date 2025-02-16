Simpkins scores 32 as Elon knocks off UNC Wilmington 81-70

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — TK Simpkins put up 32 points as Elon beat UNC Wilmington 81-70 on Saturday night.

Simpkins shot 11 for 15, including 8 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Phoenix (16-11, 7-7 Coastal Athletic Association). TJ Simpkins shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Isaac Harrell went 3 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Seahawks (21-6, 11-3) were led by Sean Moore, who posted 28 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Nolan Hodge added 18 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington. Khamari McGriff finished with seven points. The Seahawks ended a nine-game winning streak with the loss.

Elon took the lead a little more than a minute into the game and did not relinquish it. The score was 46-39 at halftime, with TK Simpkins racking up 16 points. TK Simpkins scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Elon to an 11-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Elon hosts Towson and UNC Wilmington takes on William & Mary on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press