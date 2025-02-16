Lundblade’s 19 lead Belmont past Southern Illinois 73-68

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade’s 19 points helped Belmont defeat Southern Illinois 73-68 on Saturday night.

Lundblade shot 6 for 11, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bruins (18-9, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Carter Whitt scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jonathan Pierre and Brody Peebles had 10 points apiece.

Ali Abdou Dibba finished with 24 points and eight rebounds for the Salukis (12-15, 7-9). Kennard Davis added 13 points for Southern Illinois. Drew Steffe also had 10 points and four assists.

Brody Peebles scored 10 points in the first half and Belmont went into halftime trailing 38-25. Lundblade scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Belmont to a five-point victory.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Belmont hosts Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois visits Murray State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press