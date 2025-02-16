Cloudy
Evbagharu scores 23, Central Arkansas beats North Florida 84-83 in OT

By AP News

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Michael Evbagharu’s 23 points helped Central Arkansas defeat North Florida 84-83 in overtime on Saturday night.

Evbagharu also contributed 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Bears (7-20, 3-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick scored 19 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Nehemiah Turner had 17 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Nate Lliteras led the Ospreys (13-14, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. North Florida also got 18 points from Kamrin Oriol. Liam Murphy finished with 14 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

