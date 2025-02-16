Carter scores 7 of his career-high 29 points in final 20 seconds to rally LSU over Oklahoma 82-79

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Cam Carter had a four-point play and a three-point play in the final 20 seconds to rally LSU to an 82-79 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday night, helping the Tigers end a seven-game losing streak by handing the Sooners a fourth straight defeat.

Carter scored 24 of his career-high 29 points in the second half for the Tigers (13-12, 2-10 Southeastern Conference). Jalon Moore made two free throws to give the Sooners (16-9, 3-9) a 79-74 lead with 35 seconds remaining. But Moore fouled Carter on a successful 3-pointer and Carter made the free throw to get LSU within a point.

Carter turned a steal by Curtis Givens III into a three-point play with eight seconds left for an 81-79 lead. Jeremiah Fears missed inside for Oklahoma and Vyctorius Miller made 1 of 2 free throws inside the final second to wrap up the win.

Carter made 10 of 17 shots from the floor — including 5 of 10 from 3-point range — and all four of his foul shots for the Tigers. Daimion Collins scored a career-high 22 before fouling out. Dji Bailey added 13 points and five rebounds.

Fears had 15 points to lead Oklahoma, which had just completed a stretch of five straight games against ranked teams. Moore had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Duke Miles added 12 points. Moore and Miles were both 8 for 8 at the foul line where the Sooners made 26 of 32.

Oklahoma led 44-31 early in the second half before LSU made 10 straight shots — the last one a 3-pointer by Carter that put the Tigers ahead 62-59 with seven minutes remaining.

LSU will host South Carolina on Tuesday. Oklahoma plays at No. 3 Florida on Tuesday.

