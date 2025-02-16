McClain’s 13 lead Texas Southern past Grambling 67-60

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Kavion McClain had 13 points in Texas Southern’s 67-60 victory over Grambling on Saturday night.

McClain also contributed six assists and three steals for the Tigers (11-14, 8-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jaylin Jackson-Posey scored 13 points and added three steals. Grayson Carter had 10 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Tigers (8-17, 5-7) were led in scoring by Antwan Barnett, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kintavious Dozier added 14 points and nine rebounds for Grambling. Mikale Stevenson finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press