Davis scores 23 as UT Rio Grande Valley defeats Houston Christian 76-52

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Cliff Davis had 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 76-52 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday night.

Davis shot 8 for 12, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Vaqueros (14-12, 6-9 Southland Conference). Trey Miller added 20 points while going 10 of 14 from the field while they also had six assists and three steals. Howard Fleming Jr. had 11 points and went 5 of 11 from the field.

Bryson Dawkins finished with 15 points for the Huskies (11-15, 8-7). Peyton Rogers added 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Houston Christian. Porter Bazil finished with 10 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Monday. UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Incarnate Word and Houston Christian visits Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

By The Associated Press