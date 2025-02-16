Croskey scores 16, South Carolina State defeats Morgan State 90-62

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Omar Croskey scored 16 points as South Carolina State beat Morgan State 90-62 on Saturday night.

Croskey shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (12-12, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jayden Johnson went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Caleb McCarty finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (10-14, 4-4) were led by Kiran Oliver, who posted 17 points. Kameron Hobbs added 16 points and four assists for Morgan State. Jaden Martin also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. South Carolina State hosts Coppin State and Morgan State travels to play North Carolina Central.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press